MP Promises To Clear Refuse Heap At Pakyi No. 2 Garbage Uncleared For 5yrs

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso Nkwanta, Mr Joseph Albert Quarm, popularly known as ''Prof Quarm'', has promised to use part of his share of the Common Fund to evacuate a heap of refuse close to the market at Pakyi Number Two in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region by the middle of next month.



The refuse has remained uncleared for over five-years with all the attendant environmental risk factors.



The MP gave an assurance in an interview with the Daily Graphic last Thursday after a forum at Pakyi No. 2 to find solutions to pertinent issues affecting the constituents.



Mr Quarm expressed concern about the sanitation situation in the town and promised to do everything possible to help the people overcome the problem.



Disturbing situation



Over the years, the people of the area have complained about the poorly managed refuse dump but nothing positive has been done about it.



As the only refuse dump in the town with population of over 5,000, there is always pressure on it.



Unattended to for a long time, solid waste matter spread out attracting flies and other creatures which in turn spread diseases.



The situation had been worse in the current rainy season as water from decomposed materials, accompanied by offensive odour, were released to the market.



According to Mr Quarm, the decision to clear the refuse was in line with his plan to ensure a clean environment and to maintain best sanitation practices.



Development



The MP said one of the ways for Pakyi to develop was to keep a clean environment to prevent possible outbreak of cholera.



“So I am going to use my share of the Common Fund for the project which I take seriously because of the health implications,” he said.



Also, the MP said he was collaborating with the environmental and sanitation office of the Amansie West District Assembly to have a new waste bin in place which would be managed by the district environmental and sanitation office.



Landfill site and attitudinal change



Mr Quarm said a site had been secured by the assembly to be used as a landfill site and pledged his unflinching support for the assembly to properly manage waste in the area.



He encouraged the use of household bins and discouraged the people from indiscriminate dumping of refuse at the market place.



He indicated that throwing waste around was attitudinal and charged the people to refrain from the practice.