Police Detective Enstooled ‘Tufuhene’ Of Ofaakor

Detective Corporal Michael Larbi of the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has been enstooled the Tufuhene of Ofaakor Kwao Bondzie, near Kasoa in the Awutu Traditional Area.



With the stool name Nai Tufuhene Kwabena Atope Penoyie, he is the chief advisor to the Chief of Ofaakor Kwao Bondzie and heads the Asafohene of the traditional area, with power to enstool and destool chiefs within the division.



The traditional priest of Odupong Ofaakor, Nai Otsor Adawu Darko, took Nai Tufuhene Penoyie through the enstoolment rites last Saturday and the Tufuhene was introduced to his subjects last Monday, after he had completed the customary confinement.



Vision



Nai Tufuhene Penoyie told the Daily Graphic that his immediate vision was to resolve the indiscriminate sale of land with reforms and eradicate the ‘land guard’ menace that had bedeviled the area.



He expressed the belief that a system where details of a piece of land and that of the card holder would be codified and linked, with the traditional council keeping a duplicate of the details, would help cure the menace of selling the same land to many people.



The Tufuhene said he would pursue the reforms assiduously to ensure their success and for the rest of the country to learn from them.



He added that proceeds from the sale of land would be put into an escrow account for them to be used to develop the area, since the government alone could not shoulder every responsibility.



“Currently, we do not have any pre and basic school in the area. We also need a clinic, a community centre and the tarring of our roads. We’re going to invest part of the proceeds from the land in these projects,” he said.



Coronation



Present at the event were the Odikro of Kwao Bondzie, Nai Kofi Atwere; the Nai Gyase, Nai Kwashie Abbey, and Abusuapanyin Kofi Quay.

Others were Tsupi Klewia, Bamhene Kofi Larbi, Odikro Bentum, Peter Amoashie, Nai Kwao Aplaku, Akyeamehene Amoashie, Isaac Boakye Yiadom, Nii Boko Book and Ahmed Mensah.



Speech



In a speech, Nai Penoyie expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Kwao Bondzie for his installation and assured them that his enstoolment would bring massive development to the town, saying it would also be an opportunity to help resolve some of the security concerns in the area.



A palace for Ofaakor Kwao Bondzie, which was built by Nai Penoyie, with the support of his father, was inaugurated.



