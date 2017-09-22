2017 World Pharmacists Day Launched

Related Stories The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in collaboration with Johnson And Johnson has launched the 2017 world Pharmacists Day under the theme “From Research to Healthcare, Your Pharmacist is at Your Service” at the LEKMA Cluster of Schools in Accra .



The world Pharmacists Day which is celebrated every year on the 25th September seeks to recognize the contribution of pharmacists in the world to public health.



Speaking at the launch the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Pharmacist Benjamin Kwame Botwe, said their profession is one of the most important professions that have contributed immensely to the social and economic wellbeing of the country.



He added that pharmacists help to assess the precautions and efficiency of new medicines and also contribute to the entire clinical trial process if the pharmacists have an extensive training in the profession.



Mr. Botwe said following the release of a drug onto the market, Pharmacists play varied roles in the supply of these medicines and ensure they meet the required standard.



He added that “as we celebrate world Pharamcists Day, we no longer have to convince everyone that all we do is to dispense, so it is no longer appropriate for professionals with such expertise to be called “mixers of medicines”(Nnoro frafra fuo) but professionals with knowledge in medicine”.



Mr. Botwe further applauded pharmacists for their role in the health delivery system in Ghana and called on government to continue to support the efforts of the society by improving working conditions of pharmacists in the country.



Outlining activities for this year’s celebration he said that “all over the country, Pharmacists have earmarked a week to engage in various activities including public education in schools, communities, churches, mosque among others to provide education on the role of pharmacists and engage them on the responsible use of medicines, adherence counseling, health promotion and contribution to public health.”



Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, in a speech read on his behalf, said “the innovative model of collaboration and local empowerment between Janseen, Ghanaian pharmacists and school children has already seen positive results, and thus latest activity is a new opportunity to educate children”.



He said this unified effort will take the country one step closer to wiping out preventable worm infestations in Ghana.



Also on her part, the Country Manager of Johnson and Johnson, Priscilla Owusu Sekyere said following the successful partnership last year, they want to continue working together to help teach primary school children about the dangers of poor sanitation and the importance of effective hand washing.



She said the worm infestation awareness campaign is very important because it is a means of contributing to the development of the human capital for Economic Growth