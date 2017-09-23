No Increase in Lorry Fares— Transport Operators

Related Stories Transport operators have agreed that there should be no increase in transport fares despite the recent increases in fuel prices.



They took the decision after a meeting with stakeholders in the transport sector on Friday.



Consequently, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have directed their members not to increase transport fares.



A statement signed jointly by the National Chairman of the GPRTU, Mr Kwame Kuma, and the National Chairman of the GRTCC, Mr Ben Peprah Amoabeng, and issued in Accra yesterday said both institutions were expecting the cooperation of all transport operators to adhere to the directive.



Recent increases



It said the council and union had monitored the increases and decreases in the prices of fuel from April 2017 and had noted that the net position did not create a significant increase to warrant an increase in transport fares.



Recent increases in the prices of petroleum products saw the price of petrol increasing by eight per cent, from GH¢18.5 to GH¢20.4, while that of diesel went up from GH¢18.59 to GH¢19.2.