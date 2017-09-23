Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire Agree to Abide by ITLOS Decision

Related Stories Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire have jointly agreed to abide by the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) according to a Daily Graphic report.



The tribunal on Saturday, September 23, 2017 unanimously held that Ghana has not violated the sovereign rights of Côte d'Ivoire with oil exploration activities.



It also held that Ghana was not financially obligated to Côte d'Ivoire.



At a joint press conference, the Attorney General of Ghana, Ms Gloria Afua Akuffo and Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Development, Mr Thierry Tanoh read out the joint release in English and French respectively.



Read full details below



JOINT COMMUNIQUE OF COTE D’IVOIRE AND GHANA FOLLOWING THE DECISION FROM THE SPECIAL CHAMBER OF THE INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL OF THE LAW OF THE SEA (ITLOS)



The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), constituted on 3rd December 2014 to delimit the maritime boundary between Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana in the Atlantic Ocean, just rendered its decision this Saturday 23rd September 2017.



On the joint behalf of the Presidents and the Peoples of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire and the Republic of Ghana, I would, like to express our gratitude to the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the courteous attention with which the proceedings were conducted.



Our two countries would also like to commend the Registrar of the Tribunal and his team for the admirable efficiency with which the case has been managed, resulting in an expeditious hearing to the mutual benefit of both parties. We are united in the expression of our gratitude to the Special Chamber.



Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana accept the decision, in accordance with the Statute of ITLOS.



Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana seize the opportunity to reiterate the mutual commitment of the two countries to abide by the terms of this decision from the Special Chamber and to fully collaborate for its implementation.



The two countries affirm the strong will to work together to strengthen and intensify their brotherly relationships of cooperation and good neighbourliness.



Long live Cote d'Ivoire!



Long live Ghana!



Hamburg, 23rd September 2017







GLORIA AFUA AKUFFO (MISS)



Agent for the Republic of Ghana



Attorney-General & Minister for Justice







ADAMA TOUNGARA



Agent for the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire



Minister



Adviser to the President