ITLOS Ruling: Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire Both Won, No Losers – Bawumia

ITLOS on Saturday, 23 September ruled in favour of Ghana, a development that further protects Ghana’s maritime boundary.



Commenting on the development at an event in Accra after the ruling, Dr Bawumia added: “God has ordained today not only as a remarkable day; we also have some very good news as the country Ghana. We have been in a very friendly and brotherly dispute with our brothers Cote d’Ivoire over the demarcation of our maritime boundaries.



This friendly and brotherly dispute was taken to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and judgment was rendered today and that judgment is very consistent with Ghana’s position.



We are thankful to God. We are also thankful to our brothers from Cote d’Ivoire and the Government of Cote d’Ivoire. There is no winner or loser in this, we are all winners because we will continue to live in peace with one another and cooperate with one another across many spheres.”