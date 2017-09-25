Sekou Nkrumah Threatens To Throw 'Brother' In Jail

Sekou Nkrumah Related Stories Mr Onsy Nkrumah has claimed to be one of the children of Kwame Nkrumah but his known 'siblings, Francis, Gamal, Samia and Sekou Nkrumah, have all denied knowing him.



Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Ghana's first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has threatened to throw his self-acclaimed brother, Dr Nathan Onsy Nkrumah, in jail.



In a post on Facebook Saturday, he said: "When I return to Ghana l am going to put that fake "son" of Nkrumah in jail!"



In 2015, Mrs Souad Mohammed El Rouby Sinare, an 89-year-old Egyptian, confirmed Dr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, as son of the first President, emphasising that Nkrumah spoke about him.



“Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah is a biological son of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana and he must be treated as such,” she said.



Mrs Sinare, widow of Major Alhaji Saleh Said Sinare, first Chief Imam of Ghana Armed Forces said: “I want to use this occasion, to appeal, once again to the children of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the great friend of the Sinare Family, to be united and work hard to uphold the good name of their father and the legacy he left for Ghana, Africa and the world.”



A nephew of Dr Nkrumah, Nana Bulumia Twum, has also claimed that Ghana's first president had six children:-Francis; Nasser; Sekou; Samia; Mrs Elizabeth Koranteng, and Dr Onzy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah.