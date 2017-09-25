Set Maritime Boundary With Togo Now – NPP Tells Government

Acting General Secretary, John Boadu Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has charged government to take proactive measures to safeguard Ghana's maritime boundary with neighbouring Togo in order to forestall any boundary dispute between the two countries in the future.



This is contained in a statement reacting to the Ghana’s victory in a maritime dispute at the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).



The statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, John Boadu applauded the legal team of the government and good people of Ghana which was led by Ghana's Attorney Ghana and Minister for Justice, Madam Gloria Akufo as well as the immediate past Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Madam Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong for winning a historic maritime boundary dispute case for Ghana.



The party expresses gratitude to the Ivorian team for their cooperation throughout the trial and also thanks the Special Chamber for the courteous and expeditious manner with which it dispensed justice on the matter in issue.



“We have also noted with delight, the fact that the implication of this landmark ruling, according to lawyers and petroleum experts, would not affect Ghana’s oilfield; which means that the nation’s oil reserve remains intact. What it also means is that, Ghana can now proceed with exploration activities in the hitherto, disputed area”.



“The NPP has received with great joy and excitement, the landmark ruling of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the maritime boundary dispute between the Republic of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.



The ruling, which was delivered this Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 by the justices of the Special Chamber, largely vindicates Ghana’s long held position on the matter in contention” it added.