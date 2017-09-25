Be Blunt On Corruption – Elizabeth Ohene

Related Stories Former Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Elizabeth Akua Ohene, has taken strong exception to the practice of referring to “stealing” in public officers as corruption.



According to her, “The country is partly facing difficulties because we call stealing in the public offices as “corruption” instead of its proper name.’



According to her, corruption is just “thievery” by public officials who siphon of huge amounts of money from the government’s coffers.



The former minister disclosed that corruption should just bluntly be called by its proper name so that the lay man can easily know what it really means rather than our sanitisation of it.



She made the assertions when some members of Critical Thinkers International (CTI) namely, Adiepena Mirekua-Akwaa, Innocent Supremo Tetteh, Zenas Afram, paid a courtesy call on her at her residence recently in Accra.



Thoughtful corruption is a bane of development, the greater harm is from incompetence, because nobody is prepared to do the jobs they have been assigned to do properly to help in the better growth of the country and its citizens.



All Ghanaians must be diligent in their duties or whatever task they may be confronted with, because in doing so little mistakes which can generate into huge loss of money to the state can be avoided.