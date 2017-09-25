UG Matriculates Freshmen

Related Stories Prof.Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana has indicated that the University has offered admissions to 23,041 applicants out of a total of 41,447 applications it received for the 2017/18 academic year.



According to him about 10,289 applicants representing about 50% of total intake have registered as against 7,611 who had registered by this time last academic year.



The VC stated this at the 2017 Matriculation held at the Premier University’s Athletic Oval located within the university campus, Legon, Accra over the weekend.



He said the university offered admissions to 4,198 graduates out of which 3,107 had registered as against 2,940 last academic year.



Placements



Prof Oduro Owusu explained that all intakes into the University for the Academic Year had been fed into programmes being offered by its campuses at Legon (Main), Korle- BU and Accra City including applicants for Distance Learning (DL).



“It is gratifying to note that for the seventh year running, the university of Ghana has made it possible for students who completed their West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination(WASSCE) in May to enter the university in the same year of writing the examination, “he stated.



Speaking on international admissions, he indicated that a total of 285 applicants comprising 216 undergraduates and 69 graduate students have registered for the 2017/18 academic year.



Financial Aid



Prof.Ebenezer Oduro Owusu stated that about 120 students have received partial or full scholarship from the Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) each year.



He explained that UG instituted the financial aid office in 2005 to assist students to significantly reduce or eliminate financial barriers that might limit their access to education in the university.



He lauded the efforts of contributors to SFAO which according to him is a lifeline providing access to tertiary education for brilliant but needy persons.



The VC also urged students to access financial support from the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to initiate the process of applying for Students’ Loan.



“Management being sensitive to the plight of students, the university has made provision for students to pay 50% of their fees at the beginning of the first semester and the remaining paid before the beginning of the second semester.



Advice



Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu also urged the students to strike the balance between academic, extra curricula and social life adding that this is the only way they will leave the walls of the university having achieved a fulfilled dream.