ITLOS Ruling: There Is Closure But… - Ace Ankomah

The ITLOS, on Saturday, September 23 ruled in favour of Ghana; a development that further protects the country’s maritime boundary.



In 2014, Ghana instituted arbitration proceedings at the ITLOS to ensure the resolution of its maritime boundary dispute with Cote d’Ivoire.



The Special Chamber of the ITLOS constituted to hear the dispute unanimously declared that Ghana had not violated Cote d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with the former’s oil exploration activities.



Speaking to this, Lawyer Ace Ankomah in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ said the ruling has indeed brought closure to the dispute but there is the need to safeguards other boundaries.



He said “we need to go back to the negotiation table and find out how we can move forward as African brothers”



“for the sake of future development of the oil company, we need to collaborate…if the boundary between Cote D’Ivoire and us has been drawn, that of Togo should also be drawn. We need to start sitting with our neighbours for all the boundaries to be drawn to avoid dispute” he added.