Prez Akufo-Addo Happy With ITLOS Ruling

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed excitement at the ruling of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Germany on the maritime border dispute between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in a media interview in New York on Sunday said that the President, who was also in New York when the ruling was given, was delighted when he received the information.



The ITLOS, on Saturday, September 23 ruled in favour of Ghana; a development that further protects the country’s maritime boundary.



In 2014, Ghana instituted arbitration proceedings at the ITLOS to ensure the resolution of its maritime boundary dispute with Cote d’Ivoire.



The Special Chamber of the ITLOS constituted to hear the dispute unanimously declared that Ghana had not violated Cote d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with the former’s oil exploration activities.



President Akufo Addo is however yet to give an official statement on the ruling.