Robbers Terrorize Kumasi

Related Stories Reports reaching The Publisher indicate that the incidence of armed robbery in Kumasi, Ghana’s second largest city, which seemed to have subsided in the last couple of months, is on the rise again; such that nearly a week passes without a robbery report.



As at yesterday, the paper can confirm that two suspects, Kwame Puffy and Kofi, were being hunted by the Asokwa Divisional Police Command over series of robberies they had carried out in Ashanti Regional capital.



Three of their accomplices, namely Frank Mensah, aka ‘Nenyor, 22; Samuel Opoku, aka ‘Sammy Tuga’, 23; and Kwabena Asare, aka ‘Shanton’ are already in police grips.



According to police sources, the aforementioned suspects, who formed a deadly five-man robbery gang, had committed series of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis.



Key among their recent operations was an attack on a Guest House at Kaase, where they made away with belongings of people lodging at the place.



Speaking to the media about the incident, ASP Juliana Obeng, Ashanti Regional Police PRO, said the robbery occurred around 1:50am on September 15, 2017.



She said while two of the robbers held the security man and the receptionist at gun point, the remaining three searched the rooms being occupied by guests.



The robbers reportedly made away with several items, including cell phones, which they later shared among themselves at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) area.



Police sources further said prior to the guesthouse robbery, the five-man gang had also robbed a man and his fiancée who were travelling in a Hyundai Elantra car of their cash in the sum of GH930, a necklace and phones.



The PRO said acting upon intelligence report, the police arrested Nenyor and Sammy Tugah at the Sokoban Wood Village in Kumasi, where they had taken refuge.



She said the two suspects in turn led the police to arrest Shanton, a trader, at his hideout at Waadie-Adwumakaase, in the Ashanti region, on September 17, this year.



The suspects, who told the police that each of them received GH250 and cell phone as booty, admitted to the robbery charge preferred against them.



Meanwhile, a victim in the guesthouse robbery incident (name withheld) had identified one of the cell phones found on the suspects as his, the police PRO hinted.



It is recalled that a similar incident was reported last week at the Ejisu when two suspected robbers were identified and eventually nabbed after they came to the police charge office to seek bail for a third accomplice.



Sylvester Frimpong alias ‘This Way, 21 years old, a driver’s mate, Richmond Abban, 25, unemployed; and Charles Sarpong alias ‘Gangster’, a driver’s mate, were members of a three-man gang that robbed a Mobile Money Merchant of GH1,700 and cell phone on September 9, 2017.