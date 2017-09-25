Brouhaha Over NLA BOSS: Staff Warns Detractors

Related Stories A group of concerned workers of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) within the Ashanti Region have vented their anger on a pressure group calling itself Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), for launching attacks on the Director General of the NLA Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw and calling for his removal from office, for lack of competence.



CVM a couple of days ago held a press conference in the Ashanti regional making series of allegations against the NLA Boss for lack of competence in the portfolio he is holding in that he had no indepth knowledge in the NLA Act.



The President of CVM Mr. Razak Kwadwo Poku who addressed the press conference claimed Government has no right to ban” Banker to banker”, but to rather regulate them to operate which CVM is calling for the Amendment of the NLA Act (722).



Mr. Razak Kwadwo Poku claim his outfit had sent three separate petitions to the Director General of the National Lottery Authority on the steps taken by government to ban “Banker to banker”, but Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw has since failed to respond to the petitions. Rather, the Chief of staff at the presidency referred the matter to the Chairman of the finance committee of parliament, Hon. Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah.



The CVM President further alleged that about 85% of the NLA accredited agents nationwide were operating banker to banker lottery and that the NLA boss was serving his own interest.



Reacting to the allegations levelled against the NLA boss by the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), a group of concerned Ashanti NLA staffs argued that Mr. Osei Ameyaw has done nothing wrong nor committed any crime but they suspected CVM had been paid to tarnish the image of the NLA boss which will not hold water.



According to the concerned Ashanti NLA staff, barely six (6) months in office Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw has implemented better policies and measures which include inviting all banker to banker operators to pick forms at every NLA offices to be registered and recognized under one umbrella.



The group further hinted that all banker to banker operators have NLA machines which they use to operate, which implies that NLA has no intention to sabotage their work or ban it as CVM claim.



The Concerned Ashanti NLA stressed that after 50 years in existence of NLA, this is the first time that a DG is inviting all banker to banker operators to pick forms to be regulated under one body. They however encourage Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw to treat the allegations by CVM as baseless and unfounded and rather focus on his job to deliver for the betterment of National Lottery Authority (NLA).