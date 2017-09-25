Pokuah Sawyerr Supports Amputation Of Girl’s Rotting Leg

Member of Parliament for Agona East Constituency, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr Related Stories The member of Parliament for Agona East Constituency, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has made a donation to a 15-year old girl to help amputate a rotting leg threatening her life.



Benedicta, the 15-year-old from somewhere in the Volta Region, had her right leg amputated last Monday because it got rotten through a minor injury in 2015.



She donated an undisclosed amount of Ghana Cedis and provisions for Benedicta’s upkeep, as well as money for blood for her as she was anaemic.



The MP, popularly known as Obaatanpa, explaining the rationale for the support, said she went to the aid of little Benedicta at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital when TV3 televised her plight.



The MP said “helping one another should be the surest way to go to make our stay here on earth a happy one.”



Receiving the items, nurses at the hospital expressed appreciation for the MP’s kind heartedness towards little Benedicta.



