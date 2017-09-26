Another ‘DKM’ In Accra

Library Image Related Stories Hundreds of people have been tricked out of an investment scam have appealed to the president, Nana Akufo Addo to help them retrieve their monies from the managers whose names were given as Nana Kwame and Akuoko Sarpong of Nyame Wo Tume and Hyebere Sesafuo foundation.



The two (2) men have allegedly swindled over 100 people in the Greater Accra region of thousands of Ghana cedis. The alleged swindlers have bolted with monies ranging between Four Thousand (4,000,00) to Six thousand (6,000.00) Ghana cedis, which are monies contributed by the members for four (4) years.



The investors who are mostly market women told this paper that they joined the association after they were promised good returns on their investments. They said they paid an initial amount of GH10 as registration fee, plus monthly dues of GH8 which will qualify them to become members of the association after a 3 month period.



They are also required to pay GH50 every two weeks and since they joined the association in the year 2014, they have religiously paid GH50 for the past four years but have had their monies locked up after they were promised an investment package of Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (10,000.00) plus other household items like cooking utensils, fridges, gas cookers etc.



According to the victims many of the meeting places of the group at Accra Central and Achimota had collapsed after the officials succeeded in collecting various sums of monies from them.



They said the mobile Phone numbers of the duo has been inactive, but on occasions, when they place calls to their numbers and are answered, the two men had been very evasive and kept directing them to locations where they could not be found.



The victims after, realizing that they have been swindled have vowed to take their monies by any mean possibly.



The disgruntled investors who broke into tears while recounting their ordeal said life has been unbearable and are therefore appealing to the president and the inspector general of police to step in and aid in recovering their investment.



