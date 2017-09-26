GJA Sets Friday For Elections

Related Stories The long awaited Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) national and regional officers’ election has been schedule for September 29, 2017.



In a statement signed by the Elections Committee of the Association, “the polls will begin from 8:00am to 4:00pm.”



Candidates are expected to submit names of their polling agents to the Committee headed by Ben Batabe Assorow by close of day Wednesday.



This year’s GJA elections have been postponed several times due to some disputes among members of the association.



Due to the legal tussles, the mandate of the Affail Monney-led executive was extended.



Proxy voters have been asked to send a note duly signed for a member in good standing to vote for them.



“No member will be allowed to have more than two proxy votes. Eligible voters are expected to produce a GJA Identification Card or any national ID card to cast their ballot” the statement read