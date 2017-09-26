Major Mahama ‘Killers’: Those On The Run

Related Stories Fresh charges were yesterday pressed against 22 persons who have been arrested and arraigned for their alleged respective roles in the murder of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.



In court yesterday, two persons, Emmanuel Baidoo and Bismark Abanga, became the latest suspects to be added to the initial 20, raising the number to 22.



However, the prosecution, led by DSP George Amega, in a bid to consolidate the case, prayed the court to discharge the accused persons on their previous charges for fresh ones.



The court, presided over by Mr Joshua Caleb Baidoo, temporarily struck the case out and discharged the accused persons before they were later charged with the new charges which were analogous to the previous charges.



Prosecution awaiting AG’s advice



When the case was called, the prosecution told the court that they were still waiting for the advice on the docket from the Attorney General’s Department for the committal to be done.



The court therefore adjourned the case to October 10..



Standing trial



A total of 13 people were discharged and would be used as prosecution witnesses against the accused, whilst 16 others are on the run.



Those to stand trial are: William Baah, teacher and Assembly member; Yaw Annor, mason; Akwasi Baah, farmer; Kwame Tuffour, driver; Akwasi Asante, farmer; Joseph Appiah Kubi, driver; Kwadwo Animah, mason; Philip Badu, Prison Assistant; Kofi Nyame, farmer; and Michael Anim.



The rest are Bernard Asamoah, driver’s apprentice; Ebenezer Appiah, Charles Quainin, vulcaniser; Anthony Amoah, Okada Operator; Bismark Donkor, farmer; Kwame Agyei, farmer; Solomon Sackey, carpenter; John Bosie, driver’s apprentice; and Vivian Sahene, unemployed.



Those on the run



Those on the run and are on the wanted list of the police are Yaw Amankwa, Kwadwo Fordjour, Kwabena Kenkeba, Tikwa, Yaw Boadu, Fuseini, Madam Deedikor, Eric Asante, Nana Kwadwo, Kweku Diesel, Kofi Ahenkora, Solo, Rasta and Wiser.



Background



Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, was said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday [May 29, 2017], when some youth Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, attacked him, allegedly on suspicion of him being an armed robber.



The police subsequently arrested over 50 suspects who had fled the town to other regions in the country.