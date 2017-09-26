Judges And Magistrates To Embark On Strike On October 1

Related Stories Circuit Courts Judges and Magistrates have threatened to embark on nationwide strike on October 1, if their allowances are not paid.



The Judges and Magistrates contended that their allowances since January this year have not been paid by government.



A source close to the Judges and Magistrate noted that they were now compelled to fuel their cars with their own resources in order to engage in official duties.



Members of the lower bench are therefore demanding from government the immediate payment of their fuel, rent, book, relieving duties and transfer grants and allowances or else they will withdraw their services.



According to the source, if their allowances were not paid, that could also lead to the boycott of their annual conference to review their activities and operations.



The source said following their agitations, Mr Justice Alex B. Acheampong, the Judicial Secretary wrote to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to pay the allowances of the lower bench.



The letter to the Ministry dated on September 5, this year recounted that; “We refer to our letters dated on April 25, 2017, June 7, 2017, July 24, 2017 and September 5, 2017 in respect of payment of fuel allowances due to members of the lower bench and payment of allowances of staff for the service.



“Non-payment of these approved allowances could lead to unrest”.



It therefore called on the Ministry to pay the allowances to ensure the smooth running of the Judicial Service and the courts.



Members of the Lower bench had threatened on several occasions to withdraw their services if their allowances and implementation of their upward review of their salaries since 2012 are not given the needed attention.



