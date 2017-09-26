22 Mahama ‘Killers’ In Prison Custody

Related Stories An Accra Central District Court has remanded 22 persons suspected to have participated in the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region, into prison custody. The suspects are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



They were hauled before the court, presided over by Joshua Caleb Abaidoo, yesterday.



A state prosecutor, DSP George Amega, prayed the court to discharge two of the latest suspects – Bismarck Abanga and Solomon Fodjour – of murder and conspiracy to commit murder so that their charges could be consolidated with the charges of the other 20 suspects.



He said the prosecution had amended its charges and prayed the court to adjourn the case to October 10, 2017 while they awaited advice from the Attorney General’s Department.



The judge upheld the plea of the prosecution and remanded the 22 into prison custody while adjourning the case to October 10, 2017.



The police are still hunting for 11 people who are also suspected to have participated in the lynching of the military officer.



Facts Of The Case



The facts of the case as presented by the prosecution, are that Major Mahama was killed by the 22 suspects and others who are still at large at Denkyira-Obuasi, where he was on detachment duties.



He said the deceased army captain was on a 20-kilometre walk when he was reportedly mistaken for a thief by some women from whom he stopped to buy snails.



The women, who thought he was an armed robber after spotting his official pistol, called the assembly man in the area to raise an alarm.



The assembly man then quickly organised people in the town to lynch the soldier and later burnt parts of his body.



Suspects



The 22 suspects are William Baah aka Misky, teacher/assemblyman; Yaw Annor aka Agahowa, mason; Akwasi Baah aka Baya, farmer; Kwame Tuffour aka Asowonan, driver; Akwasi Asante, farmer; Joseph Appiah Kubi aka Kum Dede, driver; Kwadwo Animah, mason; Philip Badu, prisons assistant; Kofi Nyame aka Abortion, farmer and Michel Anim aka Nana Anim.



The others are Bernard Asamoah aka Daddy, driver’s apprentice; Ebenezer Appiah aka Akwesi Adjei; Charles Quainin aka Kwesi Boah, vulcanizer; Anthony Amoah aka Kwaku Manu/Amis, okada operator; Bismark Donkor aka Dada, farmer; Kwame Agyei, farmer; Solomon Sackey, carpenter; John Bosie aka Abodie, driver’s apprentice and Vivian Sahene aka Mafia, unemployed.