2 Chiefs Smoke Peace Pipe

The long standing chieftaincy dispute between the chief of Fesi, Togbui Afendza III and chief of Aloyi, Togbui Komla Tang V of Anyigbe Division of Kpando Traditional Area in the Volta Region will soon be a thing of the past as the two chiefs have agreed to live in harmony.As a first step of the reconciliation process, the two chiefs of the Ayigbe Division of Kpando on Thursday September 21, 2017 performed traditional rituals to revoke the oath sworn against each other.



They also performed rituals to pacify their stools to mark the beginning of the peace process.As part of the rites, a ram each and three bottles of schnapps were taken from the two feuding factions.The head of stool father in Kpando was made to pour libation to cancel the oaths, and also called for unity among the people of the land.



After that, as tradition demands, the stool fathers of Fesi and Aloyi respectively were made to join their heads to perform the rites to cancel the oaths.They were made to embrace each other as a sign of nullifying the oaths against both sides.



Consequently, October 19, 2017 was agreed by the two sides to perform the final rituals which will mark the climax of the reconciliation process of the two.Speaking at a durbar in Kpando, the chairman of the reconciliation committee set up by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs to see to the peace of Kpando, Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional Area, Togbe Kweku Ayim IV stated that, the dispute which has lasted for over thirty years (30) has stalled the development of the area.



He was however, optimistic that, with the unity now, the Kpando Traditional Area would go back to its former glory.He explained that, the final rites will involve two rams which will be presented by the two sides.The rams, he added, will be used to prepare food on the same day. According to him, the two Chiefs will be made to eat in the same bowl to signify the end of the dispute.



For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kpando, Mr. Elvis Djampoh said, although the two Chiefs were his childhood friends, it was worrying to associate with any of them because of the dispute.He was therefore grateful to one Mrs Dela Sowah for initiating the move to reconcile the two groups.