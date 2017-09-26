Old students of St. John’s Grammar hold ‘Aponkye Nkrakra’ fundraiser

Related Stories Former students of St. John’s Grammar School (JONHSCO), Achimota, over the weekend evoked some memorable events back in the days, when they organised fundraiser dubbed ‘JOSA Apoknkye Nkrakra’.



The JOHNSCO Old Students Association (JOSA) poured out in numbers to participate in the event which was aimed at generating financial support towards the completion of a clinic and secretarial project being constructed by the Association.



Live band music was provided by the Tema Fire Service Band courtesy the Regional Fire Officer Vivian Rockson, who is a member of the '83 year group.



Food and drink were in abundance as the former students, joined by current students on campus, entertained themselves with live band music over different meals made of seasoned goat meat including light soup popularly called “Aponkye Nkrakra”.



Personnel from Supreme Trust Pharmaceutical Service, led by Ben Laryeah, also an old student dewormed close to a thousand (1,000) participants including the current students on campus.



Apart from using the event to socialise and raise funds to support their alma mater, participants which cut across the various year groups, seized the opportunity to promote personal business networks.



