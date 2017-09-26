Chairman Of The Church Of Pentecost Honoured In Ukraine

Related Stories The National Aviation University in Kiev, Ukraine in collaboration with The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, has honoured the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) and Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, for his sterling leadership in promoting practical Christianity and peace across the globe.



The brief ceremony which took place at the National Aviation University main campus, 1, Komarova Avenue, 03680, Kiev on 25th September, 2017, was chaired by the Vice Rector of the University, Professor Valery Chepizhenko, who decorated the distinguished Ghanaian clergyman with a special medal and a citation for his significant contribution to the development of international co-operation in the sphere of international education.



Present at the ceremony were: Mr Viachesslav Tymokhin (Head of the Department of International Relations of the National Aviation University, Kiev), Mrs. Grace Opoku Onyinah (Wife of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah), Rev. Dr Sidney Alordey (a member of the Board of Regents of the International Association of Higher Education, Science and Culture, Institute of Advance Studies, Ukraine), Rev. Dr. Lord Elorm-Donkor (the Principal of Birmingham Christian College, Birmingham, UK), Rev. Abraham Arthur (National Head of The Church of Pentecost -Ukraine), Elder Ernest Nartey (National Deacon of The Church of Pentecost - Ukraine) and other officials of the University.



In response, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah thanked the University for the honour accorded him. He said that The Church of Pentecost (COP) contributes a high quota of African students in Ukraine every year, and was therefore excited to be invited to the University for discussions about its plans for the foreseeable future and how Ghana can contribute bearing in mind the number of Ghanaian students they receive each year.



Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah and his entourage were later taken on a tour of the University's workshop where practical aviation lessons are held.



The National Aviation University's award happens to be the third award given to the Chairman in recognition of his lifelong service to God, the Body of Christ and his support for academic excellence.



He was earlier honoured by two other institutions in Ukraine at a ceremony held at 84 Peremohy Street in Kiev by the National Youth Conference for his outstanding contribution to Christian leadership and education around the globe on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017.



The institutions were the African Partnership Institute of the Republic of Ukraine and the Accelerated School of Christian Ministry International in Kiev, Ukraine. Two separate citations and certificate of special recognition were presented to him by Rev. Dr. Sidney I. Alordey (the Founder & Chair of the African Partnership Institute, Ukraine) and Rev. Dr. Albert S. L. Kitcher (Member of the Board of Regents, the Chief Academic Officer of ASCMI, Ukraine, who is also the Honoury Consular of Ghana in Ukraine).