'One Corner' Dance Is Demonic, Backed By Juju - Rev. Selly

Related Stories The President of the Chayil Women movement and Rev. Minister of the WordAflame family chapel, Rev. Mrs Jennifer Selly, says the popular “one corner” dance is demonic.



The strange dance, which has taken the country by storm, flows from a song composed by Ghanaian artiste Patapaa.



Addressing the victorious Women Conference at the Wordlife church in Ashaiman on Sunday, 24 September 2017, Rev. Selly said Patapaa consulted a spiritualist (juju man) for his song, which is why people dance abnormal when they hear the song.



she said: “I am not a TV person but love news and this thing came during the TV3 news item that, there’s a new dance call “one corner,” Gospelcrusader quoted her as saying.



“It is demonic from the pit of hell. Immediately I looked into my husband’s face and told him, this man went to take juju to do this. The spirit that gave him the fame is the spirit that motivate the people to behave abnormally. Let us be filled with the spirit of God.”