Jessica Is Back “On The Go” With Beta Malt

Radio and Television personality, Jessica Opare-Saforo has been confirmed to repeat as host of the 2nd season of "Beta Malt's On The Go" street interactive show, according to the creators of the programme.



This year’s 9-episode season is in line with Beta Malt’s new campaign, “The Only Way is UP”, launched earlier this year, which seeks to celebrate the mass of assertive and enterprising Ghanaians at the heart of Africa’s growth in pursuit of their dreams.



Other exciting features of Season 2 include quirky quotes from the “Motivation On the Go” episodes, a twist to the “Trailer Jam” and campus visit episodes and a much-awaited trip to the Garden City, Kumasi, alongside celebrity appearances.



Speaking on the Show’s renewal, Jessica said “I’m excited to be on the Show. It’s unconventional, fast-paced and features real people going about their daily lives. Being able to meet with people has always been a joy to me and “Beta Malt On The Go”, is a perfect mix of everything I do and love”.



Also touching on the Show, Portia Offei Asare, Brands Manager for Beta Malt, said “last season was filled with memorable moments enabled by Jessica’s boundless energy and ability to elicit humour and wit from willing contributors to the Show. People are comfortable around her, and for a show of this kind coupled with our new Campaign, she’s a natural fit”.



“Beta Malt On the Go” is created by Accra Brewery Limited and produced by Content Vault.



The 2nd Season premieres on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 on TV3 at 3:00pm, GhOne at 10:45pm and UTV at 4:00pm and for those “on the go” via Facebook on www.facebook.com/BetaMaltGh.