Volta Region Has Enough To Develop On Its Own – Letsa

Related Stories Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has said the region has both capital and human resources to generate its own revenues to develop without waiting for government intervention.



He called on entrepreneurs in the region to devise creative measures to create job opportunities and expand the local economy for rapid economic growth.



Dr Letsa said this when military students from the Junior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) paid a courtesy call on him in Ho during their environmental study tour of the region.



Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu, Leader of the delegation, said the purpose of the tour was to know the geopolitical concerns of the region, small scale industries, the tourism potentials and their accessibility, waste management and internally generated funds.



He said the tour would also facilitate the gathering of information on matters that needed to be addressed immediately by the various departments at the headquarters.



Mr Isaac Adza Tettey, Regional Economic Planning Officer, Volta Regional Coordinating Council, said about 66.3 per cent of the population was found in the rural areas while 37 per cent are in the urban centres.



He said tourist destinations like the Wli Waterfalls and Afadjato are still underdeveloped.



Mr Tettey said the region has small scale industries like the garment, fishing and kente industries but they were yet to be fully harnessed.





