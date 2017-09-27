Minority Demands Details Of Uranium Deal With China

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has called for full disclosure of a decision by government to fly the country’s highly-enriched uranium to China.



According to them, government breached Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution by executing the pact without parliament’s consent.



Article 75 Clause 2 of the constitution states that “A treaty, agreement or convention executed by or under the authority of the President shall be subject to ratification by- (a) Act of Parliament; or (b) a resolution of Parliament supported by the votes of more than on-half of all the members of Parliament.”



President Akufo-Addo revealed during his address to the United Nations General Assembly last Thursday that the country’s highly-enriched uranium was flown back to China to signal the end of the removal of such material from Ghana.



Subsequently, he said, the country’s nuclear reactor has been converted to use low-enriched fuel for power generation.



But a statement issued on Tuesday by the Minority’s Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the arrangement was shrouded in secrecy.



The Minority is therefore asking government to submit to Parliament the full details and true nature of the agreement with the Chinese and the Americans who appear to have funded the operation.