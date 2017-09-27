‘Kejetia Market Won’t Be Ready By 2018’

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has revealed that works on the Kejetia Market in Kumasi will not be completed by the January 2018 deadline.



According to him, there is an impending land litigation that must be settled in court to pave way for the completion of the project.



“The project should have been ready by January 2018, but it can’t be possible due to the court matters,” he told journalists in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.



He further suggested that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (K.M.A) must negotiate with the private businessman, with an agreement signed and presented to the court.



This, he believed, would pave way for the project to continue.



The Brazilian construction firm, Contractor Engenharia Ltd, commenced work in July 2015 and was expected to complete in January 2018.



Phase one of the $298 million project for the construction of over 10, 000 stores and re-construction of the Kejetia Terminal is about 70 per cent complete.



