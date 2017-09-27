Let’s Develop Tourism Beyond Durbars — Okyenhene

Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panyin Related Stories The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has challenged authorities in the country’s tourism industry to move beyond durbars and develop the industry to benefit generations.



He said although the country had been blessed with a lot in natural resources and tourist attractions, not much had been done in their use to turn the fortunes of the country around.



“We can't just be organising durbars, we need something substantive. It's an age of change and we must change. Change means development,” he said.



He made these observations when a delegation from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the agencies under it paid a courtesy call on him at the Ofori-Panin Fie in Kyebi on Tuesday.



According to the Akyem Abuakwa overlord, tourism could not be just an event and, therefore, urged the government to undertake monumental events in the tourism industry that generations to be born would appreciate.



Ambassadors



The delegation also included more than 20 tourism ambassadors of the creative arts industry who have been selected to lead the crusade in promoting the country’s tourism and made in Ghana goods.



The courtesy call is part of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Road Show from Accra to Tamale which would be crowned with the celebration of the World Tourism Day in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale today.



Applying knowledge



According to Osagyefuo Ofori Panin countries that were famous for tourism did not achieve that feat because they had so many attractions, but rather they applied knowledge to raise the bar.



“God has blessed us with plenty but we have not developed it. This is the problem with Africa. It’s the richest by far and rich in diversity but we are the poorest,” he said.



He mentioned cocoa as one of the facilities being underutilised resources in the tourism industry, explaining that the value chain of cocoa processing from the farm to products was a worthy experience for tourists.



Historic



The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ziblim B. Iddi, who led the delegation, said as part of energising the tourism sector, the ministry had launched a campaign to wear, feel, eat and see Ghana.



He said the visit to Kyebi was also to introduce the ambassadors who were the face of the campaign to the Okyenhene.



Dr Iddi also paid homage to the historic role the people of Kyebi had played in Ghana’s fight against colonialism as well as the Okyenhene’s passion for the environment.



“We know the good work you have been doing to promote tourism and the conservation and protection of nature. We came to you to seek your blessings,” he said.



Ambassadors



Speaking on behalf of the ambassadors, the king of highlife music, Nana Kwame Ampadu, said their role was not about fame but rather using their minds and energy to support the tourism ministry to move the sector forward.



Manhyia



The team also stopped over at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to greet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.