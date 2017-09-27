EPA Cautions Against Illegal Citing Of Fuel Stations

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Samuel Oteng, has warned against the establishment of fuel stations in waterlog areas.He subsequently instructed persons filling waterlog areas in the region to setup petroleum stations to desist from that as their actions make conducive, conditions for floods and other related disasters to occur.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in Kumasi, on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 he noted that, illegal establishment of petroleum stations, hotels among others in waterlog areas have been one of the causes of floods in the country.His comments come on the heels of the floods that occurred in some parts of Kumasi after last Sunday’s heavy downpour.



He said per the requirements of EPA, filing stations and gas stations must be established 30 – 50 metres away from waterlog area.He, therefore, advised that people putting up petroleum stations and other buildings less than 30 metres away from waterlog areas should stop work to avert future disasters.