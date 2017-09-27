Minister Stops Chinese Galamsey In Northern Region

Related Stories Following a report by Daily Guide on some illegal mining (galamsey) activities at Pigu in the Northern Region, the Minister, Salifu Saeed, has halted the operations.



The minister, together with members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), went to the site, which is in the Savelugu/Nanton municipality, to ascertain what was going on there.



The minister has since ordered the company – Adom Quarry Limited – to stop the illegal activities until the necessary documentations had been presented.



Mr Saeed has therefore requested for all documents, including mining permit that allow the company to do business in Ghana, for scrutiny.



According to him, even though the Northern Region in particular and Ghana in general are open for foreign entities to come and do business, the country’s security and the safety of its citizens would not be compromised.



He revealed that from the ordinary man’s view, the site does not look like Adom Quarry is doing any quarrying business there.



The regional minister asked the youth to remain calm as the government is still committed to fighting the canker of galamsey.



The Savelugu/Nantong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, was surprised to see the extent of work at the site, indicating that the assembly had already ordered the company to stop work.



She disclosed that the assembly told Adom Quarry to make sure that it had all the relevant documents before it could start any work on the site.



A spokesman from the Pigu chief’s palace told the RECSEC team that the chiefs only allocated the land to the company and advised it to make sure it goes through the necessary processes to acquire documents for their operations.



He said Adom Quary only started putting up structures for their offices but he was not aware of the commencement of work at the site.



A representative of the company has stated that they are in to do stone quarrying and promised to present the necessary documents to the minister.