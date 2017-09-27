NDC Collapsed ISD – Volta Boss

Perry Okudzeto Related Stories The Volta Regional Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), Cephas Agor, has accused the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of strategically rendering the ISD useless.



According to him, for reasons best known to the John Mahama administration, it did everything to make the ISD a pale shadow of itself, adding that it appears the previous government had a “diabolic agenda to destroy Information Service and render it redundant.”



Mr. Agor made the observation during a town hall meeting organised by the ISD at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.



He did not understand why the previous government was “virtually making the Information Service a dead organisation,” despite the many potentials it has.



Having made the allegations, Mr. Agor passionately showered praises on the current President Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) government saying, “…but thank God for the timely intervention to bring the NPP and President Nana Akufo-Addo to rule Ghana.”



Had it not been for the change of political baton last year, the ISD would have slowly fizzled out, Mr Agor noted.



He further urged all Ghanaians to support the NPP government since its short time in government has shown a lot of prospects for the ISD and the entire country, stressing that “Whoever thinks Nana Addo will not succeed is a liar. What Nana can do, Ghanaians have seen it from the first touch of Free SHS.”



Mr Agor said, “People doubted the Free SHS several times. Now it is a reality.” This, he noted, is proof of many good things to come, noting that “the same thing will happen to all promises made by Nana Addo.”



A Deputy Information Minister, Perry Okudzeto, used the occasion to assure workers of the Information Services Department and the entire staff of the Information Ministry that the NPP government is poised to resource them to discharge their duties with excellence.