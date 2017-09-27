‘Government Paid People For No Jobs Done’

Related Stories Some communicators of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may, in the not too distant future, be prosecuted by the state over corruption charges.



The party functionaries are reported to have benefited unduly by receiving monthly salaries paid from State coffers though they render no service to the country.



Thomas Kusi Boafo, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms, made the shocking disclosure recently.



“Evidence that we have so far seen indicates that what we thought was the level of corruption at the time was too small. We have now seen colossal evidence of corruption that will blow your mind”, he said.



This wrongful payment of such undeserved salaries, is believed to be widespread, and could have possible happened all through the eight years that the NDC was in control of political power.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) suspicion is that corruption was rampant under the NDC administration has been found to be true.



Mr. Boafo disclosed further; “People stole state money with impunity. We have even found out that some of their communicators were paid monthly by the state. Some of these people may even be prosecuted and I don’t want to talk much about that for now. Indeed, Ghana was rotten under the NDC”.



Mr. Boafo did not mention names of communicators that might be hauled to court, but said he was sure that some of them may be prosecuted.



He pointed out that if the corruption canker is stopped, Ghana can surely get enough money to sponsor the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



The Public Sector Reforms Chief said “Proceeds of corruption in the country exceed GH4 billion annually, whilst free SHS’ cost for three years is about GH3 billion”.



In this regard, he stressed that everything must be done to uproot the deadly menace from the society to help revive the economy.



He assured that through new pragmatic policies by the President Akufo-Addo administration corruption would be defeated once-and-for-all.