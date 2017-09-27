Four In Trouble Over Illegal Power Connection

Related Stories Four persons have run into trouble with the law for illegally tampering with electricity meters installed in their homes to evade payment of bills to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



They are Yohannes Soglo, a carpenter, Agartha Boakye, Amos Frimpong and Adwoa Agyeiwaa, all traders.



They were on Wednesday dragged to the KMA Circuit Court and they pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, released them on bail, totaling GH¢22,000.00 and they were ordered to make their next appearance on October 17.



Mr. Johnny Adeku of the ECG Legal Unit said the crime was detected during routine inspection of the meters by officials of the utility company.



The accused, he said, were found to have bypassed the ECG’s installed meters, something which enabled them to evade payment of bills ranging from GH¢4,000.00 to GH¢7,000.00.