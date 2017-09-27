Rat Causes 'Dumsor' At Wa

Related Stories Power distributor NEDCo has attributed the regular power outages in Wa and its environs on the activity of a rat.



People living in Wa in the Upper West region have since last week been complaining about the frequent power outages in the area.



But in a response, the district supervisor of NEDCo Martin Anyimadu told Accra-based Starr FM that the area has been experiencing irregular supply of power because the stubborn rodent managed to find its way into the “breakers of the company at the substation on Thursday during the rains…”



He, however, said that technicians have arrived in the area from Tamale to fix the problem.