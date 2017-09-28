NCA To Shut Down Another Popular Radio Station

Related Stories The National Communications Authority [NCA] has threatened to close down an Accra-based radio station, Radio Gold over unpaid license fee.



The station which is affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] owes the authority a whooping amount over the years.



It is unclear the exact amount the Laterbiokorshie-based station owes and over what period of time.



According to Starr FM (an Accra-based private radio station), National Communications Authority has already shut down Montie FM, a sister station to Radio Gold over the same issue.



Montie FM became popular in the build-up to the 2016 elections when some panelists who had appeared on a political show were jailed by the Supreme Court for threatening judges with death.