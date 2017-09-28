Peace Council Condemns Fatal Clashes

The Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante Related Stories The Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, has condemned the recent clashes between Fulani herdsmen and Konkombas that claimed 13 lives in the Kintampo North Municipality.



He also expressed concern about the frequent political violence at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the region.



He observed that lack of policies and programmes to regulate cattle rearing and movement in the country had contributed to the situation where cattle could destroy farm produce and walked about on the principal streets of cities, towns and villages.



He was speaking at a symposium to commemorate the 2017 International Peace Day celebration organised by the NPC in Sunyani.



Rev. Prof. Asante, therefore, challenged Ghanaians to fight against corruption, environmental degradation and diseases.



Peace situation in Brong Ahafo



Even though the Brong Ahafo Region was once described as the most peaceful region in the country, recent developments regarding chieftaincy disputes and political conflicts at Sankore are threatening the peace and security of the region.



In the last couple of weeks, 13 people lost their lives in the Kintampo North Municipality following a clash between Fulani herdsmen and Konkombas.



It is against this backdrop that the region was selected to host the 2017 International Peace Day celebration to discuss and develop mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, resolution and to build sustainable peace in the region.



The celebration brought together some members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), traditional authorities, religious leaders, peace clubs, civil society groups, among others.



International Peace Day celebration



The International Peace Day is observed around the world as a day devoted to strengthening ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.



The 2017 celebration was on the theme: “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for all.”



Rev. Prof. Asante admonished Ghanaians to respect one another irrespective of their religion, age, educational background, tribe, views and ideas to help promote peace and security in the region and the nation at large.



He said preventing conflicts and advocating peace was a collective responsibility of all citizenry and encouraged the public to support the National and Regional Peace Councils and the security agencies to maintain peace in the country.



Environmental degradation



Rev. Prof. Asante accused the various traditional authorities of being involved in illegal mining popularly known as “galamsey”, explaining that the chiefs were custodians of the land and had the authority to either release or not to release lands.



He also condemned the indiscriminate felling of trees in forest reserves and the putting up of buildings and structures indiscriminately.



The Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Peace Council, Rev. Father William Kyere, recommended the setting up of peace and conflict resolution committees in conflict-prone communities.



He called on stakeholders to work closely with traditional authorities to non-violently deal with inevitable conflicts.



Appeal



In a speech read on his behalf, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, appealed to all segments of the society, including the media, political parties, traditional councils, religious groups and civil society organisations, to work together to ensure peace and human dignity.



“We cannot build our nation without strong focus on respect for one another regardless of our social status, ethnicity, religion, sex, profession, political persuasion or physical condition,” he stated.