Govt Urged To Award 1D1F Equipment Contract To Local Companies

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McHammah Engineering, a Ghanaian owned electromechanical engineering company, Mr Ebenezer McHammah, has urged the government to award 50 per cent of the equipment contract for the One-District, One-Factory (1D1F) project to local companies.



He said the country had competent engineering companies which were capable of producing quality equipment for the One-District, One-Factory Project, hence the need for the government to consider them when awarding the equipment contracts for the 1D1F, which is one of the government’s initiatives.



Addressing the media in Accra, Mr McHammah said awarding the equipment production contract of the 1D1F project to local companies would go a long way to contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to reduce the importation of agricultural equipment and explained that “unless we own our technology, there is no way out. We have to use our indigenous technology in agriculture mechanisation.”



He said it was high time industrial revolution took place in Ghana, alongside the 1D1F project.



“What artisans and engineers in Ghana want to see at the end of the day is that at least 50 per cent of the project equipment is manufactured locally,” he stated.



Transfer of skills



Mr McHammah pointed out that in the cause of producing the equipment, they would be imparting skills and knowledge to the youth as well.



He said by so doing, they would also be preparing the grounds to produce spare parts should there be any breakdown; stating that “since it is made in Ghana, it will be easier to keep the spare parts”.



He added that McHammah Engineering was also in the process of establishing a training centre at Akraman in the Central Region to provide skills training for those in both the formal and informal sector.



Among the products of McHammah Engineering are filling machines, stainless steel tanks, soap processing machines, conveyors, fruit extracting machines, industrial blenders, industrial furnace, powder-cereal processing machines and press machines.