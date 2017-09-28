Thieves Take Over Bantama

Related Stories Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, Member of Parliament [MP] for Bantama constituency in Kumasi, has expressed worry over the recent increase in thefts in the constituency.



Speaking to The Chronicle, he indicated that considering the commercial business in the area, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital [KATH], Metro Mass Transit [MMT] and the large market, which has become one of the biggest markets in the metropolis, since the Kejetia Lorry terminal was closed down for re-development, the place has become attractive to all kinds of unscrupulous people to the constituency, which he said is worrying.



He appealed to all stakeholders, especially the police and the media to help address the security challenges which are now confronting the area, in the interest of the residents and visitors who come to the area daily for one transaction or the other.



He said some unscrupulous elements have infiltrated into area and are bent on engaging in illegal activities, including robbery, which must be checked.



The MP mentioned that he is working with the Assembly members, while engaging with the communities to enable him initiate a one year special fund to sustain the establishment of community watchdog committees, with attractive allowances for volunteers.



He said there would be measures in place in sourcing for prominent funding from authentic places like churches and corporate bodies, to also help with the sustainability of community watchdog committees to help reduce the criminal activities in the area.





