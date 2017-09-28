Turkish Gov’t To Construct 25,000 Boreholes In Ghana

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda Related Stories The Turkish government is to construct 25,000 boreholes to support the government’s water and sanitation programme.



The Turkish Ambassador, Nesrin Bayazit made this known, when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, yesterday in Accra.



The visit was to discuss how Turkey was to partner with the government to improve sanitation and water sector of the country.



She said when the water resources and the environment are clean the entire public benefits, adding that “I paid this courtesy call to support the government to market eh country clean, when the country is clean everyone will have less problem with disease and ailments.” The Ambassador noted that sanitation and health are major issues that would boost tourism thus when improved would help the country as a whole.



In order for the project to be successful, she indicated that the Turkish government will partner with other non-government organizations in the country to ensure its success.



Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, lauded the Turkish government for its effort in supporting the government’s flagship project to improve sanitation.



He appealed to the Turkish government to provide them with necessary machines and equipments to facilitate the project.



