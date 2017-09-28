Komfo Anokye To Go Paperless By End Of Year

Related Stories Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has expressed its desire to use paperless hospital administration and management software system by the close of this year.



The use of the software, among other initiatives, is expected to improve the operational efficiency of the hospital toward achieving greater value for investments.



Acting Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, announced this at the opening of the KATH’s 2017 two-day mid-year performance review workshop here, on Tuesday.



According to the Chief Executive, the hospital is best with a number of challenges which called for a completely new approach “if we are to make significant progress in addressing them.”



Key among the challenges, he indicated, included ageing and obsolete equipment and infrastructure, obsolete oxygen plant, inadequate space and facilities, low staff morale and very low and stagnant National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) tariffs.



However, he said, “My vision is to make this hospital the preferred tertiary facility in this part of the country by enhancing the quality of clinical care and other patient-centered initiatives.”



Dr. Owusu Dnaso urged all the directorates and units to continue to do their best to make their services a lot more patient-friendly, saying “gone were the days when patients did not have a choice, but as a hospital we have no choice than to further lift our performance and quality of services rendered to our clients if the fortunes of the hospital are to be protected and even enhanced.”



He stressed the need to “work conscientiously to convince our patients to choose this facility as a first option and not as last resort for their care.”



The new Board Chairman of the Hospital, Nana (Ambassador) Effah Apenteng, Paramount Chief of Bompata, said all efforts and networks would be used to ensure the operational activities of the hospital work to perfection fort eh betterment of clients and all and sundry.