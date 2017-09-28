Police Expose New Tricks

Library Image Related Stories The Police have revealed new methods adopted by criminals to rob citizens of their valuables, including vehicles.



At a public education event organized by the East Legon District Police Command last Tuesday, the District Commander Superintendent Cephas Arthur, told residents that criminals had devised various strategies to attack them, adding that individuals must protect themselves.



Touching on personal security at home, Superintendent Cephas Arthur stressed the need for individuals to often illuminate their homes in the night.



“You can put the light in the house off but the outside light must be on with doors and windows strong and well fixed.”



He said individuals must monitor people they employ in their homes, especially houseboys, cooks, nannies and others and endeavor to conduct background checks on them at the police headquarters before employing them.



He also urged all to treat their domestic employees well and install CCTV cameras in the homes to record happenings when they are away.



“Strike good acquaintance with your neigbours and be each other’s keeper in our community,” he averred.



Superintendent Arthur, the former the director of the Public Affairs Department, said individuals must keep an eye on artisans who are often invited to the house to work.



“Keep an eye on them while on your compound since some of them come to the house with the intent to look for some security lapses in the house to prepare for an attack later and not to work.”



DSP Abena Benewaa, Crime Officer at the East Legon Police Station, who gave tips on how to keep cars safe, urged car owners not to leave valuables like laptops, ipads and envelops in their cars.



“Locking the doors to your car is not a guarantee against car burglary, because once the valuable is exposed, the criminal will break into the car whether it is locked or not.”



She said individuals must always park their vehicles in an open place when they go shopping and not obscured places to keep a regular watch.



She urged individuals to endeavor to fix alarms in their vehicles to ward off criminals.



Chief Inspector Richmond Mensah of the Public Affairs Unit, appealed to individuals to remain calm when under attack by armed robbers.



There is the need not to resist or obstruct the armed robbers to avoid being shot, but observe their behaviour, voice and the physical appearances secretly.



“Do not reach out for your gun if you are already under attack since the armed robbers may be infuriated and shoot you, and if you know the identity of any of the robbers too, do not mention the name or he will kill you.”



Some flyers on personal security tips were also shared to motorists and residents of the area by police personnel.



