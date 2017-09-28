Tamale MCE To Rescue Youth Who Are Addicted To Drugs

Library Image Related Stories The Chief Executive of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly Iddrisu Musah Superior has announced plans to rescue young boys who are addicted to drugs and taken over the Tamale Forest.



The young boys also trade in various stolen items such as motorbikes, bicycles, laptops, mobile phones.



Most of the stolen items are mostly sold to their counterparts in Bolgatanga, who also bring stolen items from their end to sell to them in Tamale.



The chief executive indicated that he would launch an operation to rid the forest of the young boys by October 9, 2017.



He also expressed shock at the kind of activities being undertaken in the forest and the large number of children involved.



“Since my assumption of office, I have had sleepless nights, as I go undercover to acquaint myself with major issues and happenings in the city of Tamale,” he said.



Mr Superior said apart from the forest, he had also identified some of the teenagers, who also engaged in similar activities at night at the various lorry stations, the parks and gardens and other obscured places in the city.



“If immediate steps are not taken to save the young people in the Metropolis from self-destruction, as they obviously lost great deal of parental control, they would pose a danger to the Tamale Metropolis.”



He said he personally visited the Tamale forests at Aboabo and Gumani to interact with the teenagers and their so-called masters.



“Something could be done with the collective efforts of chiefs, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to transform these “wee” and sex sensitive teenagers into responsible persons.”



Mr Musah Superior has currently formed a combined team of military, police and the Tamale Metropolitan Taskforce to arrest all dwellers in the forest.



He said he had engaged the dwellers in several conversations and awareness creation in a more persuasive form to get them to vacate the forest before the October 9thdeadline.



“I have also served notice on the various radio stations, facebook, tweeter, Instagram and whatsapp platforms as part of my awareness creation.



“From my interactions with the dwellers, I have realized that genuinely some of them want to do great things for themselves but they are engaged in those activities because their parents cannot afford their school fees and they are now school dropouts.”