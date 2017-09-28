Do Not Sabotage ECG - Atik Mohammed To ECG Workers

Related Stories Atik Mohammed has advised workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana not to attempt to sabotage the company under the re-negotiated Ghana Power Compact Two arrangement.



The Compact Two arrangement has made it necessary for the ECG to be leased to a concessionaire to manage and invest in the company for a period of 20 years.



But the ECG staff has registered their displeasure over the deal for fear of being laid off.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Atik Mohammed urged the workers to cooperate with the new arrangement and work hard to ensure ECG becomes productive.



According to him, any attempts to sabotage the company will have a boomerang effect on the workers themselves since after 20 years; the concession will be over.



He called on the staff to carefully note that ECG is a "national asset. ECG is still government’s property. After 20 years, the concessional will be done. So, if you sabotage the entity and it collapses; there won’t be ECG for you to work in . .. Let’s cooperate. We’ve gone past the discussion or the debate about whether or not to privatize. Now, we’ve reached the level where we’re expecting to give your best so that at the end of the day, the way fairly stable electricity supply will continue”.



In a related development, the Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko has assured the staff that their jobs have been secured throughout the 20 years under the Compact Two arrangement.



The concessional transaction has come about as a result of the Millennium Challenge Power Compact agreement programme, signed between the Government of Ghana and the Government of the United States (US).