Soldiers Pray For Major Mahama …At Denkyira Obuasi

Related Stories The Spot where the late major Maxwell Mahama was brutally stoned to death, at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, was literally turned into prayer grounds when a group of armed military men, who were part of the ‘operation vanguard,’ visited the crime scene recently.



Armed-to-the-teeth, the visible charged soldiers prayed fervently for the soul of their departed colleague, who was murdered in the line of duty by a mob some months ago.



Aside praying for the deceased soldier, the soldiers promised to carry out their mandate as expected of them to honour the late Major Mahama.



Major Mahama

The late soldier, who was then a captain in the military, was on May 29, this year mistaken for an armed robber by angry residents of Denkyira Obuasi.



He was part of soldiers stationed at the area to help deal with the menace of illegal mining, which was destroying the environment.



Video of his murder went viral on social media as some residents of the town, including women and children, were seen pummeling the soldier with stones. His constant pleas that he is not an armed robber fell on deaf ears as his attackers continually stoned him until he gave up the ghost. His body was later set ablaze by the mob.



Major Rank

His death shook the national fibre of the country and he was post-humously promoted to the rank of Major, after he was given a state burial.



Operation Vanguard

Operation Vanguard was commissioned by the presidency to help deal with illegal mining activities in the country.



The team that visited the area was led by Colonel William Agyepong



