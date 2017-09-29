'Galamseyers Digging Pits In Their Own Bedrooms' - Ashanti Regional Minister Laments

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Minister says he is worried about the trade of illegal mining business in the Asante Akim Central Municipality.



Simon Osei-Mensah revealed that, the illegal miners are now digging indigenes bedrooms to extract their gold.



The minister during a meeting with the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council noted that - despite President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s quest to fight illegal mining, the activities still goes on deep in the night.



“Illegal mining activities have reduced drastically due to the efforts of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana and his able Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. Since the introduction of the Operation Vanguard, there has been a sharp drop in illegal mining in the region,” he said.



Adding that , “In spite of the efforts of Operation Vanguard, it is regrettable to say that some individuals and groups still continue to engage in illegal mining operations in the night. It is even shocking to learn that some unscrupulous people have resorted to in-house mining at the Asante Akim Central Municipality. They dig the pits in their own bedrooms which is dangerous.”