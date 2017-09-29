You Can Resign If You Want Better Conditions - NPP Tells MMT Staff

Related Stories Members of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) who are demanding better conditions of service can resign from their jobs to enable New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to take over, an official of the party has said.



“If your demands are not being met by the government just resign from the job for unemployed NPP youth to assume the position”, an aspiring Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the governing NPP, Dennis Kwakwa said.



He argues that there are a lot of NPP youth out there who are unemployed and are ever ready to take up positions to assist the government’s development agenda.



Some workers of the state-owned company demonstrated against their management demanding better conditions of service.



The NPP official, Dennis Kwakwa has since hit hard at the leadership of the workers’ union accusing them of being card bearing members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who just want to make the government look bad.



“I want to say this on record that all the union members in Kumasi and Accra belong to and are members of NDC”, the aspiring Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer claims.



“I have done my own checks and it came to me they were brought to take helms of affairs in 2008 by the previous administration”, he said on Kumasi-based Otec FM’s afternoon political talk show “Dwabrim”.



“Not all of them, some members of the union are even divided on this needless protest because they have seen the politics aspect of it. …those who are not satisfied with what the government is doing can resign”, Dennis Kwakwa said.