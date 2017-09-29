We Will Replicate Dubai Model in Ghana - Customs World

Related Stories Ghana’s port operations are set to witness the deployment of state of the art technologies to make it one of the best in the world.



This is because, Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) of Dubai has promised to replicate the Dubai model in Ghana which will in the future reduce transaction time at the port to two seconds.



Head of Development of Customs World Adolphe Chaiban, made this known when a delegation of Customs World paid a courtesy call on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at his office. The Vice President, however, expressed delight that Customs World would help manage Ghana’s ports and make it better.



Chaiban speaking at thr meeting remarked that, they are going to build a unique model for Ghana that will address Ghana’s challenges at the port. Noting that currently, there are gaps in the current operating model and technological requirements of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Hence they are going to work to fix all that to make sure that there are no more gabs in the system.















His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zones Corporation also added that they believe that their investments would be the vehicle that would turn the fortunes of the country’s ports around.



According to him, they are using the same system they used in Dubai. This system will be useful to the government and people of Ghana to help reduce the cost and time of doing business in the country.



Customs World recently signed an agreement to take over West Blue Ghana Limited, the company engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.



This agreement formalises the establishment of “Ports & Customs World Ghana Limited.” As part of the agreement, Customs World International is committed to investing significant resources including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in Ghana as they have done in Dubai and other countries.



The implementation of these new systems will be based on a robust risk engine that will improve efficiency in Ghana's ports and customs operations thus, increasing revenue to the Government of Ghana and at the same time significantly reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana's ports. Source: Naomi Obenewaah Abrokwa/Peace FM News