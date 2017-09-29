GNAT Launches World Teachers Day

Related Stories The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has launched the 2017 World Teachers Day with a call on government to use consultative means in addressing teething problems that may arise from the implementation of the Free SHS Policy.



“GNAT therefore urges the government, Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to be very circumspect in dealing with the challenges that would arise to ensure that the policy goes hand-in-hand with the provision of quality education,” said Acting GNAT President, Philippa Larsen.



She said the recent action by the GES to side-step the lay down procedure in punishing Heads of SHS, who may have disobeyed implementation regulations at the free SHS policy, is unacceptable.



“GNAT therefore calls on the GES Council to intervene immediately to ensure that the right process is followed in order to protect the sanctity of the social environment,” she said.



Ms Larsen said GNAT believes government and other stakeholders have an obligation to provide decent working conditions, safe and healthy working environment and continuous professional development. “GNAT is therefore looking forward to hearing Government outline its policy for teacher motivation.”



Teachers Day/ GNAT Week



Speaking on the theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers” which will be held at the Jackson’s Park in Koforidua on October 5th 2017, Ms Larsen said the day offers the opportunity to celebrate the teaching profession in various countries worldwide.



She said over the past 17 years, GNAT has instituted another event dubbed, “GNAT Week” with the objective of sensitizing members to the activities throughout the districts and regions to usher in the celebration of the World Teachers’ Day.



“By this we make our members feel part of the celebration and whip up their interest in the noble profession they have chosen,” she said.



Support



Ms Larsen said every year as part of the celebration of the World Teacher’s Day, GNAT assists 50 needy school children in the host region with the provision of school attire, school bags, canvas, boots, textbooks and stationery to motivate them to go to school.



She indicated that this year Pleyo M/A Primary in the Yilo Krobo Municipality met the criteria for assistance in the form of a pavilion type of classroom which demands packets of roofing sheets, a quantity of blocks and bags of cement to make their classes five and six comfortable for teaching and learning.



“As I speak, these two classrooms are under palm fronds which place both teachers and learners at the mercy of the weather,” she said.



She later pledged the association will continue to contribute its quota to ensure that both teachers and learners find themselves in an atmosphere that promotes sound academic work.