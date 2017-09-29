A-Plus Needs Counselling...ACP Addo-Danquah Must Be Investigated! - NPP MP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, wants ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah investigated for misconduct.



“The conduct of the CID woman is unprofessional and the police must do an investigation into the conduct of the CID woman”, Dr. Okoe Boye indicated on Friday edition of TV3’s 'New Day' Morning Show.



“This is the body that investigates corruption in the country but if it has come out that within the body they have been compromised, then we need to investigate them”, the MP explained.



The NPP legislator also advised the musician: “A-Plus needs counselling . . . There are avenues within the party to seek redress. He can have a very good case but he will score low marks if he chooses the wrong platform”.



The Deputy Director of Police CID, Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, says the leaked tape revealing a possible cover-up in the report of the Police on the allegation of corruption against Ghana’s two deputy chiefs of staff has been doctored.



While admitting the voice on the tape was indeed hers and that of Kwame Asare Obeng, the musician who made the corruption allegation, she said she never stated their investigations confirmed the corruption allegation as suggested in the audiotape.



The audiotape conversation between the senior police officer and the musician popularly referred to as A-Plus emerged Wednesday, in which the officer seemingly claimed the corruption allegations against the government officials were found to be true but the police had to “manage” it.



“ . . As for the corruption allegation aspect of it, from what you said and what we have gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened but we need to manage . . . ” the officer was heard on the tape.



But barely 24 hours after the shocking tape leaked, ACP Addo-Danquah issued a statement to deny the claim, noting that she couldn’t possibly had come to that conclusion.



She explained that at the time she spoke to the musician, the Police CID investigative team of which she was a part, had not had a response from the two deputy chiefs of staffs.



“I wish to categorically and emphatically state that I have never intimated to A-Plus, in any conversation whatsoever, that I believe this allegation of corruption against the two senior government officials had been confirmed following our investigations,” she said Thursday.



Nevertheless, Dr. Okoe Boye said “if the voice is true, then the processes of getting the report have been tainted and a tainted report cannot be trusted”.



Meanwhile, a group has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the corruption allegation.